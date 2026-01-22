Turkish Police Find Body of Missing Russian Swimmer

Turkish authorities have discovered the body of a Russian swimmer who went missing during an open-water competition in the Bosphorus last summer.

Russia’s Consulate General in Istanbul said Thursday that a DNA test confirmed the body, found earlier this week along the city’s waterfront, was that of swimmer Nikolai Svechnikov.

Svechnikov was declared missing on Aug. 24 after failing to reach the finish line of the Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swim, a 6.5-kilometer (4-mile) race organized by the Turkish Olympic Committee. More than 2,800 swimmers from 81 countries participated in the event.

On Wednesday, Svechnikov’s mother had said Turkish authorities told her they were “80% certain” the body was her son’s based on tattoos found on the body. The DNA test later confirmed the match.

Alperen Çakmak, a Turkish lawyer representing Svechnikov’s family, told RIA Novosti this week that he expects an ongoing police investigation into the swimmer’s disappearance to take on new urgency following the discovery of the body.

“We’ll do everything to identify all those involved and guilty of negligence in organizing this event,” Çakmak said. “There’s a separate legal process regarding compensation, which we’ll continue to demand from the organizers.”

In August, the organizer of the swimming event, the Turkish Olympic Committee, said swimmers were given two hours to complete the course. Anyone who did not finish the race within that time frame was supposed to be picked up by the Turkish coast guard.

Some of the swimmers had criticized what they described as poor monitoring and a lack of rescue boats along the course.