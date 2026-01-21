Turkish Police Find Body Believed to Be Missing Russian Swimmer

Turkish authorities have discovered a body believed to be that of a Russian swimmer who went missing during an open-water competition in the Bosphorus last summer.

Russia’s Consulate General in Istanbul said Tuesday it was informed about the body, which was found wearing a wetsuit along the city’s waterfront. Turkish police believe it may be swimmer Nikolai Svechnikov.

Svechnikov was declared missing on Aug. 24 after failing to reach the finish line of the Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swim, a 6.5-kilometer (4-mile) race organized by the Turkish Olympic Committee. More than 2,800 swimmers from 81 countries participated in the event.

On Wednesday, Svechnikov’s mother said Turkish authorities told her they are “80% certain” the body is her son’s based on tattoos found on the body, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Alperen Çakmak, a Turkish lawyer representing Svechnikov’s family, told RIA Novosti that he expects an ongoing police investigation into the swimmer’s disappearance to take on new urgency following the discovery of the body.

“We’ll do everything to identify all those involved and guilty of negligence in organizing this event,” Çakmak said. “There’s a separate legal process regarding compensation, which we’ll continue to demand from the organizers.”