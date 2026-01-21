Turkish Police Find Body Believed to Be Missing Russian Swimmer

Turkish authorities have discovered a body believed to be that of a Russian swimmer who went missing during an open-water competition in the Bosphorus last summer.
Russia’s Consulate General in Istanbul said Tuesday it was informed about the body, which was found wearing a wetsuit along the city’s waterfront. Turkish police believe it may be swimmer Nikolai Svechnikov.
Svechnikov was declared missing on Aug. 24 after failing to reach the finish line of the Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swim, a 6.5-kilometer (4-mile) race organized by the Turkish Olympic Committee. More than 2,800 swimmers from 81 countries participated in the event.
On Wednesday, Svechnikov’s mother said Turkish authorities told her they are “80% certain” the body is her son’s based on tattoos found on the body, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.
Alperen Çakmak, a Turkish lawyer representing Svechnikov’s family, told RIA Novosti that he expects an ongoing police investigation into the swimmer’s disappearance to take on new urgency following the discovery of the body.
“We’ll do everything to identify all those involved and guilty of negligence in organizing this event,” Çakmak said. “There’s a separate legal process regarding compensation, which we’ll continue to demand from the organizers.”
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.