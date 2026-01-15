Criminal Investigation Opened in Rape Allegations Against Relatives of Woman Who Says She Fled Abuse in Ingushetia

Investigators in the republic of Ingushetia on Thursday launched a criminal investigation into rape allegations against the relatives of a young woman who said she fled abuse at her family home in the North Caucasus region last year.

Aina Mankiyeva, 21, was detained at a Moscow hostel on Wednesday and spent the night at a police station after her mother accused her of stealing 20,000 rubles ($250), according to the North Caucasus SOS Crisis Group (NC SOS), which assists women and LGBTQ+ people facing violence.

She was released the following day following a public outcry over her detention.

NC SOS said Mankiyeva, who is visually impaired, fled her family home in Ingushetia with the help of volunteers in April 2025. The news outlet Ostorozhno Media quoted one of Mankiyeva’s friends as saying, “If she goes back, she will be killed.”

While in police custody, Mankiyeva submitted a statement requesting state protection and asked law enforcement authorities to launch an investigation into her relatives, who she accused of rape and beatings, according to the human rights group Marem.

“I was repeatedly raped, my life was put in danger and I was unlawfully deprived of my liberty,” Mankiyeva’s statement reads. “I also wish to report a knowingly false accusation by my mother regarding the alleged theft.”