Russia Sends Submarine to Escort Tanker Pursued by U.S.

Russia sent "a submarine and other naval assets" to escort the tanker, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing unidentified U.S. officials.

U.S. officials said the tanker is part of a shadow fleet carrying oil for countries such as Venezuela, Russia and Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. Tracking data from MarineTraffic showed the tanker nearing Iceland's exclusive economic zone on Wednesday.

The United States has been chasing the oil tanker, formerly known as the Bella 1, since it evaded a partial U.S. blockade around Venezuela and thwarted an attempt by the U.S. Coast Guard to board it late last month.

Russia sent a submarine to escort an empty oil tanker the U.S. military has been pursuing and attempting to seize for weeks, according to U.S. media reports.

CBS News said two U.S. officials confirmed "that Russia had sent a submarine and other Russian naval vessels" as escorts.

Russia's Foreign Ministry earlier Tuesday said it was "following with concern" the U.S. pursuit of the tanker. The ministry told state-run media prior to reports of the escort that the vessel was sailing under the Russian flag and was far from the U.S. coast.

"For reasons unclear to us, the Russian vessel is receiving heightened attention from the U.S. and NATO militaries — attention that is clearly disproportionate to its peaceful status," the ministry said.

Since being pursued by the U.S. Coast Guard, the vessel has switched its registration to Russia, changed its name to the Marinera and the tanker's crew reportedly painted a Russian flag on the tanker last month.

The developments are the latest in U.S. President Donald Trump's crackdown on sanctioned oil tankers going to and from Venezuela.

The oil tanker now guarded by Russia had been en route to Venezuela but was not carrying cargo before it evaded the U.S. blockade.

It has been under U.S. sanctions since 2024 over alleged ties to Iran and Hezbollah.