Kremlin Says It Has Not Discussed Zelensky Election Comments With U.S.

The Kremlin said Wednesday that it has not yet discussed with Washington Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s latest agreement to hold presidential elections under renewed pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Zelensky told reporters Tuesday evening he was prepared to arrange new elections within three months if the U.S. and European allies ensured security. He spoke after Trump accused Kyiv of “using war not to hold an election” in an interview with Politico.

“We haven’t discussed it with anyone yet, the statement is quite recent,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Zelensky’s new stance on wartime elections, which are currently prohibited under martial law.

Vladimir Putin’s press secretary underscored that the Russian president has pushed for Ukraine to hold new elections after Zelensky’s presidential term limit formally expired last year.

“It’s something President Trump has mentioned recently, so we’ll see how events unfold,” Peskov said.

He lauded Trump’s broader remarks on Ukraine for aligning with Russia’s views.

“In many ways, on the subject of NATO membership, on the subject of territories, on the subjects of how Ukraine is losing land, it is in tune with our understanding,” Peskov said.