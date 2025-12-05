Roscosmos Exploring Rocket Engine Sales to India

Russia’s space agency Roscosmos is in talks with Indian officials about selling its rocket engines to India and licensing their production, the agency’s head told state media Friday.
“The main task is to work through the engines, primarily their sale and localized production,” Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov said, without indicating any possible contracts or timelines, suggesting the discussions may still be at an early stage.
Bakanov is part of Russia’s delegation accompanying President Vladimir Putin on his state visit to New Delhi this week.
Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday signed a joint statement noting “progress in mutually beneficial cooperation in rocket engine development, production and use,” though it did not mention any specific agreements.
The statement also reaffirmed plans to deepen collaboration between Roscosmos and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on crewed spaceflight, satellite navigation and planetary research.
Last year, Putin and Modi had already agreed to “explore prospects for advancing cooperation” on rocket engine development and production.
Interfax reported at the time that Roscosmos was “actively discussing” the supply and transfer of rocket-engine technology with India and China.
Those talks reportedly centered on the RD-170/171 family of Soviet-era liquid-fuel engines used in medium and heavy rockets, including those carrying satellites and crewed spacecraft.
