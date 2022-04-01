Russian FM Lavrov Touts ‘Eurasian Partnership’ in India Visit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hailed Russia-India ties Friday as the Kremlin looks to draw closer to India following Moscow's break with the West over Ukraine. The two-day visit to India follows Lavrov’s stop-off in China, where he spoke of the beginning of what he called “a multipolar, just, democratic world order.” Lavrov’s presence in New Delhi highlights Russia’s top-level efforts to court India and prevent its diplomatic isolation amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. "We appreciate that India is taking this situation in the entirety of facts, not just in a one-sided way," Lavrov said at a press conference ahead of talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Like China, India has refused to criticize Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Indian delegations at the United Nations abstaining from recent votes to condemn Russia. Although Indian-Russian diplomatic relations have been close since the end of the Cold War, experts believe India is looking for discounts on major Russian exports, including oil and gas.

“Russia desperately needs not just cash, but also long-term predictability for revenues from trading in Russian commodities,” analyst Dionis Cenusa at the Eastern Europe Studies Center, told The Moscow Times. “The trip to India is a combination of looking for new markets and showing that the country is not isolated internationally,” he added. Western financial sanctions have reportedly made it difficult for India to pay Russia for imports including arms, oil, rough diamonds and fertilizers. The two nations look close to agreeing a rupee-ruble mechanism to circumvent Western sanctions that have cut Russia off from global payment systems, according to media reports. State-owned development bank VEB and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have “likely finalized” an alternative transaction system that will facilitate India’s continued purchases of Russian arms and energy, The Economic Times reported Thursday.