Russia Denies FM Lavrov Hospitalized in Bali Following Indonesian Claims

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has been hospitalized following his arrival on the Indonesian island of Bali for this week's G20 summit, the Associated Press reported Monday, citing unnamed Indonesian government and health officials.

Two of the officials who were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter told AP that Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry quickly denied the report as “fake.”

“Sergei Viktorovich and I are here in Indonesia reading the news feed and can’t believe our eyes,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram messaging app channel.

Lavrov told Russia's state-run TASS news agency that he was preparing for the summit in his hotel.

“This is not a new game in politics,” Lavrov, wearing a T-shirt and shorts, can be seen saying in a video filmed and published by Zakharova from what appears to be a hotel balcony in a tropical location.