Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Rejects Ukraine’s Negotiating Terms

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the G20 Summit. Achmad Ibrahim / AP / TASS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that Ukraine has put forward “unrealistic and inadequate” terms for future peace talks.

Lavrov said he spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 summit in Bali, where he reiterated accusations that Kyiv “categorically refuses” negotiations with Moscow.

“I reminded him that all the problems are on the Ukrainian side, which categorically refuses any negotiations and puts forward terms that are obviously unrealistic and inadequate,” Lavrov told reporters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the G20 via video link earlier Tuesday, where he presented a 10-point peace plan to end Russia’s invasion. In addition to safety guarantees, the plan reportedly includes proposals for a special tribunal for alleged Russian war crimes.

President Vladimir Putin's delegate at the summit, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, remained in his seat throughout Zelensky's address, two diplomatic sources told AFP.

Speaking with reporters later, Lavrov said Putin and other Russian officials have repeatedly confirmed their readiness to negotiate peace amid continuing battlefield setbacks suffered by the Russian military.

“If anyone is refusing, it is Ukraine. The longer it refuses, the more difficult it will be to reach an agreement,” Lavrov said.

The Kremlin meanwhile said Russia’s “special military operation” will continue, blaming Ukraine for its “factual and legal” unwillingness to negotiate.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Lavrov , G20 , Ukraine war

Read more

rare contact

​​Blinken Holds ‘Frank’ Discussion With Russian FM on Prisoners, Ukraine

It was U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's first conversation with his Russian counterpart since the Ukraine war.
food crisis

Russia FM Reassures Egypt on Grain Deliveries

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the two countries accounted for 85% of Egypt's wheat imports.
unanswered questions

Lavrov Faces Impromptu Exchange with Ukrainian Journalist in Turkey

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was in Ankara Wednesday to discuss Ukrainian grain exports.
Shifting deadline

Russia Not Seeking to End Ukraine War by May 9 – Foreign Minister

Russia’s Victory Day will come against the backdrop of Moscow’s bloody military campaign in Ukraine.