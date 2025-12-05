Putin Pledges Steady Oil Supplies to India as He Meets Modi in New Delhi

President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Russia was prepared to continue “uninterrupted” crude oil shipments to India despite sanctions and tariff pressures from the Trump administration, which has accused New Delhi of helping finance the war against Ukraine.

Putin arrived in the Indian capital on Thursday for his first visit since ordering the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He received a red-carpet welcome that included an honor guard and a 21-gun salute before heading to a private dinner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Russia is a reliable supplier of oil, gas, coal — everything required for the development of India’s energy,” Putin said Friday as the two leaders met for their summit focused on energy, defense and trade.

“We are ready to continue uninterrupted shipments of fuel for the fast-growing Indian economy,” the Russian president added.

Modi thanked Putin for what he called Russia’s “unwavering commitment toward India,” noting that energy security remained a “strong and important pillar” of the relationship.

India has become one of Russia’s most important oil customers since February 2022, buying discounted crude oil as Europe dramatically reduced its imports.

Russia supplied nearly 36% of India’s total crude in 2024, though New Delhi has recently scaled back purchases due to U.S. sanctions pressure.