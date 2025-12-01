Ukraine Launches Record Number of Strikes on Russian Oil Refineries in November

Ukraine carried out at least 14 drone attacks on Russian oil refineries in November in a new monthly record, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing public statements from both countries.

Kyiv has stepped up strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure since August in a bid to undercut Moscow’s oil revenues, a key source of funding for its war effort.

Among the refineries struck was the Afipsky plant near Krasnodar, one of the largest in southern Russia with an annual capacity of 9.1 million tons.

The facility had already been hit in September, when one of its units was damaged.

Rosneft’s Ryazan refinery has been offline since mid-November after drones disabled the main refining unit, which accounts for nearly half of its total 17.1-million-ton annual capacity, Reuters reported.

Another unit responsible for more than a quarter of output had been shut down following a drone strike on Oct. 24.