North Korea Makes Russian Language a Required School Subject, Minister Says

Authorities in North Korea have made Russian language a mandatory subject for children beginning from elementary school, a senior Russian official said Thursday, as both countries strengthen their relations amid mutual isolation from the West.

“I know that Russian has been introduced in DPRK schools as a mandatory language starting in fourth grade,” said Russia’s Natural Resources and Environment Minister Alexander Kozlov. He was referring to North Korea’s official name as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Kozlov, who also sits on an intergovernmental commission established by Moscow and Pyongyang, said Russian ranks among one of the most popular foreign languages in North Korea, where around 600 students are currently studying it.

The minister added that 96 North Korean citizens had enrolled at Russian universities in the previous academic year.

There was no immediate confirmation of Kozlov’s comments from North Korean authorities, nor was it clear when the mandatory lessons were expected to begin.