Russia Defense Minister Says N.Korea 'An Important Partner' During Visit

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday hailed his country's partnership with North Korea during a meeting with his counterpart Kang Sun Nam in Pyongyang.

"For Russia, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is an important partner, with which we share a common border and a rich history of cooperation," Shoigu said according to a ministry statement.

The Defense Ministry released footage of a roundtable meeting with defense officials, which Shoigu said would "contribute to strengthening cooperation between our ministries of defense."