North Korea Will Send Thousands of Military Personnel to Help Rebuild Kursk Region, Shoigu Says

North Korea will send military builders and sappers to help restore parts of Russia's southwestern Kursk region following Ukraine's incursion there, state media reported on Tuesday as Russian Security Council chief Sergei Shoigu met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.

Shoigu said North Korea will "send 1,000 sappers to Russia to clear mines on Russian territory, as well as 5,000 military construction workers to help restore infrastructure facilities destroyed by the occupiers," referring to Ukrainian forces.

He added that officials in both countries would also create war memorials "in memory of the Korean soldiers who died in the battles for the liberation of Russian territory."

"In this regard, during the visit, there were discussions about establishing a memorial complex with a museum in Pyongyang, with the participation of the Russian side," Shoigu was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

North Korea has emerged as one of Russia's key allies since President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It has reportedly sent arms to Russia, and late last year, North Korea sent thousands of troops to help Moscow fight off Ukraine's incursion in the Kursk region.