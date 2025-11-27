Military Court Sentences 8 to Life in Prison Over Crimean Bridge Bombing

A Russian military court on Thursday sentenced eight men to life in prison over the 2022 bombing of the Crimean Bridge, a key symbol of Russia’s claim to the peninsula it annexed in 2014.

The Oct. 8, 2022, blast killed five people and badly damaged a section of the bridge. Russian authorities said explosives had been hidden inside rolls of plastic film that were shipped from Odesa through Bulgaria, Armenia and Georgia using falsified paperwork.

Moscow accused Ukrainian security services of orchestrating the attack, alleging that a Ukrainian agent coordinated the movement of the explosives. Kyiv took responsibility for the bombing nearly a year later, while insisting that those arrested in Russia had been unaware that they were transporting explosives.

Russia’s Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don said Thursday that the defendants were found guilty of carrying out a deadly “terrorist act” and of illegally acquiring weapons as part of an organized criminal group. Two were also convicted of smuggling explosives.

All eight defendants had denied the charges against them. The trial, which began earlier this year, was held behind closed doors.