Military Court Sentences 8 to Life in Prison Over Crimean Bridge Bombing

After the sentencing on Thursday, Oleg Antipov, a transportation company CEO and one of the defendants, insisted the entire group was innocent and said they had cooperated fully with law enforcement officials during the investigation into the bridge bombing.
“Not a single person testified against us. Every witness says we’re innocent. All the evidence says we’re innocent. All 116 volumes [of the case] say we’re innocent. Show people the truth,” Antipov said in a video published by the independent news outlet Mediazona.
The Memorial human rights group designated all eight men as political prisoners, arguing that their cooperation with investigators indicates they had no links to Ukrainian intelligence services.
“All of them insist they were simply doing their regular work and had no knowledge that explosives were hidden in the cargo,” Memorial said in a statement.
The Crimean Bridge, completed in 2018, stretches 19 kilometers (12 miles) across the Kerch Strait and has served as a crucial logistics route for Russian forces amid the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine has repeatedly targeted the bridge since February 2022.
