European Officials Express Doubt Over Trump Peace Plan

The “centrality” of the European Union's role must be “fully reflected” in a peace plan for Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday.

Her comments come as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in Switzerland for talks on the controversial peace plan.

“Any credible and sustainable peace plan should first and foremost stop the killing and end the war, while not sowing the seeds for a future conflict,” she said in a statement.

“Ukraine must have the freedom and sovereign right to choose its own destiny. They have chosen a European destiny,” she added.

The plan should involve the country's reconstruction, integration into the EU's single market and eventually full membership in the bloc, she said.

Speaking from the G20 summit in Johannesburg, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Sunday said he was “sceptical” about whether an agreement could be reached.

“I am not yet convinced that the solutions desired by President Trump will be achieved in the course of the next few days,” Merz said.