Moscow Court Jails Man 25 Years Over Car Bombing That Maimed GRU Officer

A Moscow military court on Thursday sentenced a Russian man to 25 years in prison for planting a car bomb that severely wounded a military intelligence officer and his wife last year

Yevgeny Serebryakov was accused of placing an explosive device under the car of a GRU colonel, identified by independent media as Andrei Torgashov, in July 2024. Torgashov’s feet were reportedly blown off in the blast while his wife was injured.

Serebryakov fled the country after the attack but was later arrested in Turkey and extradited to Russia within days. In court last month, he was reported to have admitted to planting the bomb under Torgashov’s car, saying he was motivated by the desire to “end the war.”

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said Thursday that Moscow’s 2nd Western District Military Court found Serebryakov guilty of terrorism and the illegal manufacture and possession of explosives.

The 30-year-old was ordered to serve the first five years of his sentence in a regular prison and the remaining 20 years in a maximum-security penal colony.