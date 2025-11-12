Russia Loses Legal Battle to Build New Embassy Near Australian Parliament

The Russian government on Wednesday lost a legal bid at Australia's High Court to construct a new embassy near the country's parliament building.

Moscow was granted a 99-year lease in 2008 after paying nearly 3 million Australian dollars ($2 million) for the site, which lies around 400 meters (1,312 feet) away from the parliamentary precinct.

However, the lease was revoked in 2023 after Australia's parliament passed a law that prevented the project from going ahead.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the time said the government had received "very clear security advice" from the country's intelligence agency about "the risk presented by a new Russian presence so close to Parliament House."

That move sparked a years-long legal battle between the two countries, with lawyers representing Moscow arguing that the law was unconstitutional.

On Wednesday, the High Court upheld the law as valid.

However, the court also ruled that the Australian government must pay compensation to Russia.