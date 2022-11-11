Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Australia Blames Russian Hackers for Medical Data Theft

By Steven Trask for AFP
Rick Rycroft / AP / TASS

Russian hackers carried out a cyberattack on a major Australian healthcare company that breached the data of 9.7 million people, including the country's prime minister, police said Friday.

The hackers started leaking the data this week after Medibank, the country's largest health insurer, refused to pay a $9.7 million (Aus$15 million) ransom.

Australian Federal Police commissioner Reece Kershaw blamed the attack on Russia-based "cybercriminals."

"We believe those responsible for the breach are in Russia," he told reporters.

"Our intelligence points to a group of loosely affiliated cyber criminals who are likely responsible for past significant breaches across the world."

The hackers have been drip-feeding the stolen data to a dark web forum.

The first leaks appeared to have been selected to cause maximum harm: targeting those who received treatment related to drug abuse, sexually transmitted infections, or pregnancy terminations.

Kershaw said the hackers also appeared to be supported by people living outside Russia.

"These cyber criminals are operating like a business with affiliates and associates who are supporting the business.

"We also believe that some affiliates may be in other countries."

He added that Australian police would be working with Interpol and seeking the cooperation of their counterparts in Russia.

"We'll be holding talks with Russian law enforcement about these individuals," he said.

"Russia benefits from the intelligence sharing and data shared through Interpol and with that comes responsibilities and accountability."

Retaliation threat

Australia has repeatedly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has provided Kyiv with hundreds of millions of dollars in aid and military equipment.

Australia's foreign intelligence agency in April warned that backing Ukraine could open the country up to reprisals from Russian hackers.

"Russian-aligned cybercrime groups have threatened to conduct cyber operations in retaliation for perceived cyber offensives against the Russian government," the Australian Signals Directorate said in an advisory note.

"Some groups have also threatened to conduct cyber operations against countries and organizations providing materiel support to Ukraine."

Kershaw said police knew the identities of the hackers but he would not be naming them.

Cybersecurity analysts have suggested they could be linked to Russian hacker group REvil.

REvil — an amalgam of ransomware and evil — was reportedly dismantled by Russian authorities earlier this year, after extracting an $11 million ransom from JBS Foods, a major food conglomerate.

'Rolled gold mongrels'

Australian National University cybersecurity expert Thomas Haines said tracking the hackers down was the easiest part for police.

"It's unusual for hackers to cover their tracks so well that you don't know where they came from," he told AFP.

"But there are certain areas of the world where the ability to apply any pressure is effectively zero."

Kershaw said Australian police were taking "covert measures" to bring the hackers to justice.

"To the criminals, you know we know who you are," he said.

"The Australian Federal Police has some significant runs on the scoreboard when it comes to bringing overseas offenders back to Australia to face the justice system."

Education Minister Jason Clare on Friday called the hackers "rolled gold mongrels," while Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil has dubbed them "scummy criminals."

O'Neil on Thursday said the "smartest and toughest" people in Australia were hunting down the hackers.

In a taunting reply posted to the dark web early Friday morning, the hackers said: "We always keep our word."

"We should post this data, because nobody will believe us in the future."

Read more about: Hackers , Australia

Read more

EVIL EMPIRE

U.S. Cracks Down on Russian 'Evil Corp' Cybercrime Group

Russian hackers stole more than $100 million in eight-year operation run out of Moscow cafe basements.
Cyber espionage

Microsoft Says Russia-Linked Hackers Target Sports Organizations

At least 16 national and international sporting and anti-doping organizations across three continents were targeted.
Not us

Moscow Dismisses Russian Reports Group Hijacked Iranian Spying Operation

British security officials have said the Russian group, known as "Turla" has used Iranian tools to hack in to organizations in at least 20 different countries...
Hackers

Russian Hackers Targeted New York Times Newspaper — Reports

The Moscow bureau of The New York Times has been targeted by hackers believed to be working with the Russian authorities, the newspaper reported Wednesday...