Kremlin Doubles Down on Opposition to European Troops in Ukraine

The Kremlin on Wednesday reiterated its opposition to European troops being deployed in Ukraine, saying Moscow’s efforts to prevent a NATO military presence there were among the initial reasons for launching its full-scale invasion in 2022.

“We view such discussions negatively,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about reports of a possible European peacekeeping force as part of a postwar settlement.

The Financial Times reported Tuesday that Ukraine’s Western allies had drafted a three-tier defense plan as part of security guarantees for Kyiv. The proposal includes a demilitarized zone patrolled by peacekeepers from a neutral third country, followed by NATO-trained Ukrainian troops defending a fortified border and U.S.-backed European deterrence forces forming a third line of defense.

Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak told the newspaper that discussions included four to five European brigades on the ground plus “strategic enablers” from the United States.

Peskov rejected the idea of European forces being deployed in Ukraine, noting that most European militaries are NATO members. He said preventing NATO’s presence in Ukraine was “probably” one of the initial drivers of the invasion.