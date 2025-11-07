Zabaikalsky Region Appeals for Federal Help Addressing Fuel Shortage

Authorities in Russia’s Far East Zabaikalsky region have appealed to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin for emergency assistance to resolve a fuel shortage that has left gas stations without regular supplies, the Kommersant business newspaper reported Friday.
Governor Alexander Osipov reportedly asked the government to help speed up deliveries from refineries in the neighboring Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk regions after weeks of delays that officials blamed on transport bottlenecks rather than production shortages.
The shortages were first reported last month when at least two independent fuel chains imposed rationing for gasoline and later ran dry at several stations in the regional capital of Chita and the nearby industrial city of Krasnokamensk.
Similar fuel disruptions and price spikes have been reported across multiple Russian regions in recent months.
Between January and late October, retail prices for AI-92 gasoline rose 42% and AI-95 49% before falling by about 10% in early November after a temporary export ban and other government interventions.
Russia’s Energy Ministry has since drafted new measures to stabilize the domestic market, including plans to create a dedicated fuel trading platform for end users and to require oil companies to direct at least 40% of their crude for domestic refining.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.