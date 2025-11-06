Perm Singer Sentenced to Community Service Over Stoptime Support

A court in the Russian city of Perm has sentenced a local street musician to 60 hours of community service for holding an outdoor concert in support of the detained St. Petersburg street band Stoptime, activists reported Thursday.
Yekaterina Romanova helped organize an Oct. 22 concert to show solidarity with Stoptime and was detained last Saturday, the day a second concert was originally scheduled to be held.
Romanova is serving a 7-day jail sentence for allegedly refusing to take a drug test, a charge her lawyer said was fabricated.
Perm’s Leninsky District Court found Romanova guilty of “organizing a mass gathering in a public place that disrupted public order” and handed 60 hours of community service, said local activist Artyom Faizulin.
“However absurd this sounds, this is a relatively mild punishment, and one she can almost be congratulated on in today’s reality,” Faizulin wrote on Telegram.
He said Romanova is expected to walk free this Saturday, barring any repeat arrests.
The sentence comes amid a wave of police actions against musicians and supporters of Stoptime, whose members were arrested and handed successive back-to-back jail sentences last month for performing songs by artists labeled “foreign agents.”
The band’s arrest sparked a string of solidarity concerts and solo protests across Russian cities, a 100-person petition to the presidential administration demanding the bandmates’ release, as well as flyers posted across St. Petersburg.
