8 Arrested in Novosibirsk After Laying Flowers in Honor of Navalny’s Birthday

Police in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk have detained eight people who laid flowers at a monument to victims of political repression on what would have been Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s 49th birthday on Wednesday.

Video shared by the Telegram news channel RusNews showed club-wielding police officers detaining those gathered at the square where the monument is located.

“I’ll walk on my own, just don’t hit me,” one woman was heard telling the officers.

RusNews identified those detained as former independent city councilwoman Svetlana Kaverzina, six activists and its own correspondent Sergei Volkov.

Activist Dmitry Sayakhov, reportedly experienced a sudden and severe spike in blood pressure inside a police van where all those detained were placed.

“[He] is having a seizure; he can’t sit or walk. I’m worried about my friend,” an activist told RusNews. Video from inside the van showed Sayakhov lying motionless on a seat.