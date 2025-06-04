8 Arrested in Novosibirsk After Laying Flowers in Honor of Navalny’s Birthday

Police in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk have detained eight people who laid flowers at a monument to victims of political repression on what would have been Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s 49th birthday on Wednesday.
Video shared by the Telegram news channel RusNews showed club-wielding police officers detaining those gathered at the square where the monument is located.
“I’ll walk on my own, just don’t hit me,” one woman was heard telling the officers.
RusNews identified those detained as former independent city councilwoman Svetlana Kaverzina, six activists and its own correspondent Sergei Volkov.
Activist Dmitry Sayakhov, reportedly experienced a sudden and severe spike in blood pressure inside a police van where all those detained were placed.
“[He] is having a seizure; he can’t sit or walk. I’m worried about my friend,” an activist told RusNews. Video from inside the van showed Sayakhov lying motionless on a seat.
Elsewhere in Russia, St. Petersburg media reported a police presence near the Solovetsky Stone, a monument to victims of political repression. No arrests have been reported there or in other cities so far.
Many of Navalny’s closest allies have fled Russia to avoid criminal prosecution after Russian authorities designated his activist network as “extremist” in 2021.
More than 100 people were detained across Russia in February 2024 after they laid flowers in memory of Navalny the day after news spread of his sudden death in an Arctic penal colony, where he had been serving a 19-year sentence on “extremism” charges.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.