Russian Strikes on Ukraine Kill One, Injure 17

Russian drone and missile strikes killed one person and wounded 17 others in Ukraine overnight, and left much of the country without power, authorities said on Thursday.

In south-eastern Zaporizhzhia, the regional military administration chief said that Russia had pounded the city with strikes, which hit residential buildings.

Zaporizhzhia region Governor Ivan Fedorov on Telegram wrote that 17 people had already been reported wounded, and that the number was increasing. Fedorov also noted that children as young as two were injured in the attack.

Later on Thursday morning, he said that one person found under the rubble had died.

“People are experiencing acute stress reactions, lacerations, concussions, bruises and fractures,” Fedorov said.

Ukraine's energy minister Svitlana Grinchuk said that, “Russia is once again launching a massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.”

“As soon as possible, rescue workers, repair crews and energy specialists will begin eliminating the consequences of the attack, restoring power and assessing the damage,” she said on Facebook.

Emergency power outages were imposed in most regions of Ukraine due to the attack, according to the state power grid operator Ukrenergo.