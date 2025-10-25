Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Strikes On Ukraine Kill 4, Wound Around 20

By AFP
Ukrainian firefighters extinguish a fire at the site of a food warehouse following a Russian missile strike in Kyiv on Oct. 25, 2025. Genya Savilov/AFP

Updated with new casualty toll.

Russian overnight drone and missile strikes killed four people and wounded some 20 others in Ukraine capital Kyiv and several other regions, authorities said Saturday.

The attack comes as Kyiv's Western allies ratchet up pressure on Russia as the war enters its fourth winter.

"One rescuer was killed and another wounded as a result of a repeated missile strike on the Petropavlivska community in the Dnipropetrovsk region," the Internal Affairs Ministry said on social media.

A woman was also killed, and seven people were injured in the eastern region, the ministry added, reporting damage to fire trucks, residential buildings and shops.

Moscow also targeted Kyiv, killing two people and wounding 12 others, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

AFP journalists heard the distinctive whirring of missiles and powerful blasts at around 4:00 am.

Emergency services shared photos of firefighters battling flames as major fires broke out in the Desnyansky and Darnytsky districts.

Russia fired nine Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 62 attack drones, the Ukrainian air force said, adding it had downed four ballistic missiles and 50 drones.

The United States and the European Union announced new sanctions this week on Russian energy aimed at crippling Moscow's war economy.

