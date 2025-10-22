Putin Oversees Nuclear Forces Drills – Kremlin

Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov told Putin the drills were designed to practice “the procedure for authorizing and deploying nuclear weapons.”

“All objectives of the training exercise were achieved in full,” the Kremlin said.

A Sineva ballistic missile was launched from the Bryansk nuclear-powered submarine in the Barents Sea, while Tu-95MS long-range bombers carried out launches of air-launched cruise missiles, the statement said.

The tests included the launch of a Yars ICBM from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome toward the Kura test range in the Kamchatka region. The missile has a range of up to 11,000 kilometers.

Footage released by the Kremlin showed Putin overseeing the test intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launches from land, sea and air while seated alone in the presidential situation room.

We sent a confirmation to your email. Please confirm your subscription.

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once Monthly Annual Continue Not ready to support today?

Remind me later .