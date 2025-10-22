New Rules Keep Tourists From Buying Russian SIM Cards, Operators Complain

Russia’s mobile operators say almost no foreign tourists bother to buy local SIM cards under new identification rules that have made the process too onerous, the RBC news website reported Wednesday.

Under new rules introduced earlier this year, visitors seeking to get a Russian phone number are required to register on a government services portal, obtain the local equivalent of a U.S. Social Security number, submit biometric data at a bank and sign a contract in person at a mobile retail outlet.

Since July, foreigners who want to buy a Russian SIM card and mobile phone plan have been required to register with the Unified Biometric System (UBS), a government-run database that collects biometric data.

Authorities say the measure, which includes a ban on handing over SIM cards or mobile phone numbers to anyone other than close family members, is aimed at curbing scams, spam or communication block bypasses with anonymously used of rented out SIM cards.

“It’s almost impossible without knowing Russian or having a local helper,” Andrei Rego, vice president of the mobile giant MTS, said at a telecom forum in Moscow.

One in three foreigners who start the process give up midway, while most never attempt it, Rego was quoted as saying.