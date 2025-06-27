Russian Businesses Take Aim at Employee Bonuses in Cost-Cutting Measure – Izvestia

Russian companies are increasingly cutting or eliminating employee bonuses and incentive payments as they seek to reduce costs, a new report has revealed.

The report, compiled by the HeadHunter recruiting service and the pension fund NPF Evolyutsiya, was obtained by the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia, which reported the findings on Friday.

Almost one-third of workers who previously received bonuses reported either a reduction or total loss of bonuses over the last year, a symptom of the slowing Russian economy.

The survey found that 20% of respondents noted a decrease in bonus amounts, while 9% said payments had stopped entirely.

For one-quarter of those surveyed, bonuses accounted for 10 to 30% of their total take-home pay.

Fifteen percent of workers reported bonuses equal to 10% of their pay, with a similar number of workers reporting that bonuses accounted for 30 to 50% of their income.

Managers, IT specialists, realtors and employees in sales, finance and construction were most likely to experience reduced or canceled bonuses, the data said.