Yekaterinburg Street Musician Detained After Performing in Support of Arrested Band

Police have detained a local street performer in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg after he played songs in support of an arrested St. Petersburg street band that went viral for anti-Kremlin performances, the rights group OVD-Info reported Tuesday.

Yevgeny Mikhailov, known by the stage name Zhenka Radost, was charged with petty hooliganism and held at a police station overnight, pending a court hearing.

The charges, which Mikhailov’s lawyer said stem from swear words in one of the songs he performed, carry a maximum punishment of 15 days in administrative detention.

“I’m alive and well, the trial’s tomorrow,” Mikhailov, who has performed on the streets of Yekaterinburg for more than three years, wrote on his Telegram channel.

Mikhailov said he was motivated to be “braver and more open” after the arrest of the trio Stoptime, whose members were last week sentenced to 12-13 days of administrative detention for blocking pedestrian access to a metro station while busking outdoors in St. Petersburg.

Lead singer Diana Loginova, who performs under the name Naoko, was also charged with “discrediting” the Russian military. The misdemeanor offense is punishable by a fine and can lead to criminal prosecution if repeated within a year.