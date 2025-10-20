Flight Skids Off Runway in St. Petersburg After Emergency Landing

All 155 passengers were promptly evacuated without injury, the carrier added.

The aircraft, bound for Baku, returned to the airport shortly after takeoff and “slightly veered beyond the runway limits,” the airline said on social media.

Flights at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport were temporarily suspended after an Azerbaijan Airlines Airbus A320 skidded off the runway during an emergency landing due to a landing gear malfunction, officials said early Monday.

Pulkovo Airport, one of Russia's busiest, briefly suspended flights due to the incident, but then resumed operations on Monday morning.

Transportation prosecutors opened an inquiry into the incident, saying they would review compliance with flight safety regulations and passengers’ rights.

The agency shared photographs of the aircraft in a grassy field with its side doors open and emergency responders at the scene.

Azerbaijan Airlines said a replacement aircraft was dispatched from Baku and passengers reached their destination later Monday morning.

Aviation safety has been in the spotlight in recent years with intense competition between the French company Airbus and its U.S. competitor Boeing.

The Airbus A320 recently became the best-selling commercial aircraft worldwide, according to figures released last week.

Russia has taken steps to switch from Soviet aircraft to modern jets such as the A320 and Boeing 737 in recent years due to accidents involving aging planes.

AFP contributed reporting.