Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Flight Skids Off Runway in St. Petersburg After Emergency Landing

Marina Lystseva / TASS

Flights at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport were temporarily suspended after an Azerbaijan Airlines Airbus A320 skidded off the runway during an emergency landing due to a landing gear malfunction, officials said early Monday.

The aircraft, bound for Baku, returned to the airport shortly after takeoff and “slightly veered beyond the runway limits,” the airline said on social media.

All 155 passengers were promptly evacuated without injury, the carrier added. 

Pulkovo Airport, one of Russia's busiest, briefly suspended flights due to the incident, but then resumed operations on Monday morning.

Transportation prosecutors opened an inquiry into the incident, saying they would review compliance with flight safety regulations and passengers’ rights.

The agency shared photographs of the aircraft in a grassy field with its side doors open and emergency responders at the scene.

Azerbaijan Airlines said a replacement aircraft was dispatched from Baku and passengers reached their destination later Monday morning.

Aviation safety has been in the spotlight in recent years with intense competition between the French company Airbus and its U.S. competitor Boeing.

The Airbus A320 recently became the best-selling commercial aircraft worldwide, according to figures released last week.

Russia has taken steps to switch from Soviet aircraft to modern jets such as the A320 and Boeing 737 in recent years due to accidents involving aging planes.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: St. Petersburg , Airlines

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Wizz Air Opens First Russian Base With 5 European Routes

The low-cost airline says tickets for its new flights to and from St. Petersburg will start at $28.

European Low-Costers Will Start Flying to St. Petersburg in 2020, Ministry Says

It is part of Russia's plan to boost tourist flows to St. Petersburg and will mean more competition for Russian air carriers.

European Budget Airlines Push For St. Petersburg Flights

Ryanair, EasyJet and Wizz Air have applied to operate “seventh freedom flights.”

St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport Eyes Opening Up to Foreign Budget Airlines

The airport wants to boost its annual traffic to 35 million passengers by 2025. 