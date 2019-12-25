European Low-Costers Will Start Flying to St. Petersburg in 2020, Ministry Says

Low-cost airline Ryanair and other budget carriers are expected to start flying from Russia's St. Petersburg airport in 2020, the Russian Transport Ministry said.

The move is part of Russia's plan to boost tourist flows to St. Petersburg and will mean more competition for Russian air carriers, including national flag carrier Aeroflot.

The ministry said on Tuesday that Ryanair, EasyJet, WizzAir, Volotea, AirBaltic and Fly One had expressed interest in flights from St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport, Russia's fourth largest after Moscow's three major hubs.