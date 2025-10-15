NATO Detects No ‘Malign Damage’ to Baltic Sea Infrastructure Since January, Official Says

BRUSSELS — NATO has not detected “malign damage” to critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea since it launched its Baltic Sentry operation in January, the head of public communications at NATO Maritime Command told The Moscow Times.

“[Baltic Sentry] definitely is a deterrent. We also know that these shippers, these illegal shippers, are aware that they're being watched very closely, and we believe that in itself is a deterrent,” Commander Arlo Abrahamson said.

Speaking to The Moscow Times on the sidelines of the NATO defense ministers’ meeting at the alliance’s headquarters, Abrahamson cautioned against interpreting the news as a sign that the Baltic Sea had been fully secured.

“At the same time, we're very keen to understand that the threat is not eliminated. There's possibilities for illegal shippers or others to cause accidents and carry out malign activities, which is why Baltic Sentry continues,” he said.

Baltic Sentry was launched following several incidents in late 2024 in which subsea cables between Estonia and Finland were damaged or cut by ships dropping or dragging their anchors.

Apart from Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave and the eastern end of the Gulf of Finland, the Baltic Sea is entirely surrounded by NATO members, including some of the most enthusiastic backers of Ukraine and the alliance’s hardening defense posture.