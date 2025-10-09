Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Government Launches Airline Safety Inspections After Aviation Accidents Double

Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Russian authorities will launch thorough inspections of regional airlines amid a growing number of aviation accidents and fatalities in recent years, the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia reported on Thursday.

Authorities say commercial aviation accidents increased from eight in 2023 to 17 in 2024, while the number of deaths more than tripled from 12 to 37 over the same period. So far in 2025, 53 people have died in major incidentsexceeding the fatalities in both previous years combined.

Izvestia cited a report by Rostransnadzor, Russia’s federal transportation watchdog, as stating that “systemic violations of aviation safety laws,” including poor aircraft maintenance, inadequate pilot training and failure to follow technical regulations, were causing the accidents.

The safety concerns are also tied to Western sanctions, which have forced companies to rely on aging Soviet-era planes that lack newly manufactured parts. Airlines must increasingly carry out maintenance using spare parts salvaged from storage facilities or decommissioned aircraft.

Industry experts told Izvestia that young pilots avoid flying aging aircraft, while older staff are retiring, contributing to skill shortages.

Authorities reportedly concluded that regional air carriers “pose a real threat to human life,” raising the need for a “comprehensive assessment.” 

Rostransnadzor will audit 51 of Russia’s regional airlines from December of this year through December 2026, according to the Transportation Ministry and the government’s directive to the agency cited by Izvestia.

Read more about: Airlines , Aircrash

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Weekend Drone Attacks Disrupt Over 1K Flights at Moscow Airports

This marks the fourth wave of disruptions to Moscow’s air traffic since the beginning of May, the start of the tourist high season.
2 Min read

Russian Plane Evacuated in Turkey as Engine Catches Fire

The Azimuth Airlines passenger plane was landing at Antalya airport on Turkey's Mediterranean coast when a fire broke out in its left engine.
1 Min read

Russian Probe Blames Pilot for May Plane Crash That Killed 41

Investigators plan to formally charge the pilot with causing death by negligence, Kommersant reported.

Russian Airline Cancels Sukhoi Superjet Order After Fatal Crash Landing – Reports

Yamal Airlines announced its decision hours after Russia's transport minister said there was no reason to ground the aircraft.