Russian Probe Blames Pilot for May Plane Crash That Killed 41

Russia has completed an investigation into a plane crash at a Moscow airport in May that killed 41 people, and plans to formally charge the pilot with causing death by negligence, the Kommersant business daily said.

Citing an unidentified source close to Russia's Investigative Committee, the state body that investigates major crimes, the paper said investigators had laid the blame at the door of pilot Denis Evdokimov without waiting for the final conclusions of the Interstate Aviation Committee.

Evdokimov denies the charges leveled against him, his lawyer, Natalia Mitusova, told Kommersant, adding that the defense's requests for independent examinations into the incident had been rejected.

Russia's Investigative Committee and operator Aeroflot did not immediately respond to requests from Reuters for comment.