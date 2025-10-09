Anti-War Activist Held in Armenia Over a Month After Russian Extradition Request

A Russian anti-war activist sentenced to prison in her home country has been held in custody in Armenia for more than a month following an extradition request from Moscow, media reported on Wednesday.

Lilya Manyukhina, 29, and two fellow activists were convicted in 2023 on charges of aggravated robbery after an incident the previous year in Moscow, where they allegedly stole a pistol from a stranger who confronted them as they put up anti-war posters.

Manyukhina and another activist left Russia in 2024. She relocated to Armenia after serving part of her two-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

According to the Armenian news outlet CivilNet, Manyukhina was detained in the South Caucasus country on Aug. 30 following an extradition request from Russia.

Armenian courts reportedly ordered Manyukhina’s detention for 40 days, then extended it by two months at the request of the justice ministry.