Alleged Coup Attempt in Armenia an ‘Internal Affair,’ Kremlin Says

The Kremlin said Wednesday that it considers the reported coup attempt in Armenia an “internal matter” but expressed hope that the South Caucasus nation would maintain friendly relations with Moscow.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan earlier in the day said security forces had foiled a coup plot involving what he called a “criminal-oligarchic clergy,” amid his escalating standoff with the influential Apostolic Church.

“This is an internal matter for Armenia,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the alleged plot.

“We’re interested in ensuring the rule of law and peace are preserved in Armenia, and that Armenia is a prosperous and stable country that’s friendly to Russia,” he said.

Russian-Armenian relations have steadily deteriorated since Azerbaijan recaptured the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in a lightning offensive in 2023. Moscow had tried to play a mediating role in the conflict, but with its attention focused on the war in Ukraine, it was unable to prevent the Azerbaijani capture of Nagorno-Karabakh, and thousands of its peacekeepers were forced to withdraw from the region.