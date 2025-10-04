Russian Strike on Ukraine Train Station Wounds at Least 30, Zelensky Says

A Russian drone strike on a railway station in the northeastern Ukrainian region of Sumy wounded at least 30 people, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday.
Russia's army has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's railway infrastructure since invading in February 2022.
Zelensky called the strike on Shostka station in Sumy “savage.”
“So far, we know of at least 30 victims” including passengers and railway staff, he said.
He posted a video showing a mangled train carriage engulfed in flames with twisted metal and busted windows.
“The Russians could not have been unaware that they were striking civilians,” he added.
The site is around 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Russian border.
A separate wave of overnight strikes by Russia's army on Saturday cut off power to some 50,000 households in the northern Chernigiv region.
Ukraine's army on Saturday also claimed to have struck a major oil refinery in Russia's northwestern Leningrad region.
Kyiv has vowed to increase its own long-range drone attacks on Russian energy sites, in what it calls fair retribution for Russia's daily attacks on its cities and power grid.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.