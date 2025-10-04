Russian Strike on Ukraine Train Station Wounds at Least 30, Zelensky Says

A Russian drone strike on a railway station in the northeastern Ukrainian region of Sumy wounded at least 30 people, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday.

Russia's army has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's railway infrastructure since invading in February 2022.

Zelensky called the strike on Shostka station in Sumy “savage.”

“So far, we know of at least 30 victims” including passengers and railway staff, he said.

He posted a video showing a mangled train carriage engulfed in flames with twisted metal and busted windows.