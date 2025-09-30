Russia’s First Children’s Drone School Opens in Krasnodar as Founder Rejects Militarization Claims

Authorities in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar have unveiled what they call the country’s first school for children dedicated to assembling and operating drones.

The local charity Dobro i Delo (“Kindness and Action”) launched the school Dobro i Nebo (“Kindness and Sky”) last Friday with support from a regional governor’s grant.

The program targets local students in grades 7-11 who will be selected through tests measuring fine motor skills and technical aptitude. The course is expected to last 8-9 months and combine theory, simulator practice and real drone flights, in addition to 3D printing and programming.

The first classes are due to start in about a month.

At the opening ceremony, Krasnodar Mayor Yevgeny Naumov praised the project as “extremely relevant” given the high demand for drones in both civilian life and war.