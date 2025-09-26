RT Chief Simonyan’s Husband Dies at 59 After Months in Coma

Pro-Kremlin TV personality Tigran Keosayan has died at age 59 after more than nine months in a coma, his wife Margarita Simonyan, the head of state-funded network RT, said Friday.

A Russian actor and director of Armenian descent, Keosayan was famous for his works as a film director and the pro-Kremlin satirical comedy show he had hosted since 2016.

He directed a 2018 patriotic romantic comedy about the Russian-built bridge to the Crimean peninsula, which the Kremlin annexed from Ukraine in 2014. The movie was panned by critics and was among the lowest-rated on film review websites.