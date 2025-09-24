Ukrainian Drone Attack on Novorossiysk Kills At Least 2

At least two people were killed Wednesday afternoon in a Ukrainian drone strike on the southern port city of Novorossiysk, regional officials said.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, a Russian-Kazakh oil project backed by major multinationals, said two of its employees were injured and hospitalized. Several others not employed by the company were “seriously” wounded when drones hit its office building.

“Novorossiysk was subjected to a monstrous attack by the Kyiv regime this afternoon. The drones hit the city center in the middle of the day,” Krasnodar region Governor Venyamin Kondratyev said, adding that five residential buildings and a beachfront hotel were damaged.

Emergency authorities reported two deaths and seven injuries, including a child. Novorossiysk’s mayor declared a local state of emergency, as videos showed burning parking lots and students taking cover in school hallways.

Drone alerts were issued across the Krasnodar region earlier on Wednesday, briefly grounding flights at three airports.

Russia’s Defense Ministry did not comment on the Novorossiysk strikes, saying only that its forces downed 16 drones earlier in the day over the Black Sea, annexed Crimea and the Belgorod region.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials about the deadly attack.