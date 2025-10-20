Over 150 Russian Teenagers Convicted of Terrorism or Sabotage Since Ukraine Invasion – Report

Russian courts have convicted at least 158 minors on terrorism and sabotage-related charges since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to Supreme Court data analyzed by the exiled news outlet Vyorstka.

The cases involved teenagers aged 14 to 17 charged under articles covering “terrorist acts,” “aiding terrorism,” “participation in a terrorist organization” and “incitement to terrorism.”

Twenty-six minors were convicted on terrorism-related charges in 2022, 35 in 2023 and 41 in 2024.

Twenty-nine were convicted in the first half of 2025 alone.

The first convictions of minors for sabotage appeared in 2023 after Russia introduced new criminal articles covering “aiding sabotage,” “participation in a sabotage group” and “training for the purpose of committing sabotage.”

One teenager was convicted under these provisions in 2023, followed by 13 in 2024 and another 13 in the first half of 2025.

Many of the cases involve arson attacks on military enlistment offices and railway relay cabinets.