EU States Agree to End Russian Gas Imports by End of 2027

EU energy ministers on Monday agreed to phase out their remaining gas imports from Russia by the end of 2027, breaking a dependency the bloc has been struggling to end since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Under the proposal, which is expected to win the support of the European Parliament, Russian gas imports under new contracts will be banned as of Jan. 1, 2026.

Existing contracts will benefit from a transition period, with inflows under short-term contracts allowed until June 17 next year and those under long-term contracts until Jan. 1, 2028.

Russian gas still accounts for an estimated 13% of EU imports in 2025, worth over 15 billion euros ($15.15 billion) annually, according to Brussels.

Hungary and Slovakia are the EU’s top buyers of Russian pipeline gas, as well as crude oil. France, the Netherlands and Belgium are the top buyers of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).

“Specific flexibilities for landlocked member states” like Hungary and Slovakia, which did not support the gas import ban, are included in the approved EU Council text.

The ministers meeting in Luxembourg approved the European Commission’s plan to phase out both pipeline gas and LNG imports from Russia, subject to approval by the bloc's parliament.

The Commission has included exceptions for Hungary and Slovakia, which are diplomatically closer to the Kremlin, in order for the proposal to pass without the need for unanimous backing.