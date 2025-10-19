Zelensky Urges Allies Against Appeasing Russia After U.S. Trip

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday urged allies against appeasing Russia, in a statement after he returned from a trip to the United States, where he failed to secure access to long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Zelensky came to Washington after weeks of calls for Tomahawks, hoping to capitalize on U.S. President Donald Trump's growing frustration with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

But the Ukrainian president left empty-handed as Trump eyes a fresh diplomatic breakthrough on the back of last week's Gaza peace deal.

“Ukraine will never grant terrorists any bounty for their crimes, and we count on our partners to uphold this very position,” Zelensky wrote on social media upon his return from Washington.

He called for “decisive steps” from Ukraine’s European and American allies.

Trump has appeared far more upbeat about the prospects of a deal since a lengthy call Thursday with Putin, in which they agreed to meet in Budapest.

After meeting with Zelensky at the White House, Trump said on social media that their talks were “very interesting, and cordial, but I told him, as I likewise strongly suggested to President Putin, that it is time to stop the killing, and make a DEAL!”