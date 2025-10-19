Zelensky Urges Allies Against Appeasing Russia After U.S. Trip

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday urged allies against appeasing Russia, in a statement after he returned from a trip to the United States, where he failed to secure access to long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles.
Zelensky came to Washington after weeks of calls for Tomahawks, hoping to capitalize on U.S. President Donald Trump's growing frustration with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
But the Ukrainian president left empty-handed as Trump eyes a fresh diplomatic breakthrough on the back of last week's Gaza peace deal.
“Ukraine will never grant terrorists any bounty for their crimes, and we count on our partners to uphold this very position,” Zelensky wrote on social media upon his return from Washington.
He called for “decisive steps” from Ukraine’s European and American allies.
Trump has appeared far more upbeat about the prospects of a deal since a lengthy call Thursday with Putin, in which they agreed to meet in Budapest.
After meeting with Zelensky at the White House, Trump said on social media that their talks were “very interesting, and cordial, but I told him, as I likewise strongly suggested to President Putin, that it is time to stop the killing, and make a DEAL!”
Meanwhile, Moscow has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in recent weeks, leaving thousands without heating and power as the winter draws nearer.
“This week alone, Russia has used more than 3,270 attack drones, 1,370 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 50 missiles of various types against Ukraine,” Zelensky said.
On Sunday, two people were killed and more than a dozen wounded across Ukraine's east, Kyiv said.
In return, Ukraine intensified its strikes on Russia’s western border regions, as well as its oil and gas facilities.
This weekend, chemical and gas plants in two Russian regions more than a thousand miles away from the front line were damaged, local governors said.
The Russian army on Sunday claimed to have captured two villages in Ukraine's Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, as it slowly grinds on in costly meter-for-meter battles.
Both sides said they had intercepted dozens of drones launched against each other overnight.
