Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Using Facial Recognition to Detain Men Challenging Military Conscription, Rights Group Says

Police officers guard an area outside a military commissariat in Moscow. Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS

Moscow police are using facial-recognition technology to detain men who have appealed their military conscription orders, the Civil Alliance of Russia rights group said.

According to Civil Alliance of Russia head Oleg Filatchev, a 19-year-old client who is contesting his draft was detained in the Moscow metro on Saturday and taken to a conscription center on Ugreshskaya Ulitsa, where around 20 other young men were reportedly being held under similar circumstances.

When a conscript challenges a draft decision in court, local enlistment offices flag his personal data in government databases as if he were a draft dodger, Filatchev said.

As a result, he can be automatically detained when caught on a surveillance cameras equipped with facial-recognition software.

Lawyers representing detainees have reportedly been denied access to their clients at the Ugreshskaya center, even when holding a notarized power of attorney.

Filatchev advised those appealing their conscription orders to avoid using the metro and, if detained, to refuse medical examinations unless served with a legally valid draft notice.

He also urged them to file complaints with the military prosecutor’s office.

The Defense Ministry plans to call up 135,000 men aged 18 to 30 for its autumn draft campaign this year — the largest conscription drive since 2016, when President Vladimir Putin ordered 152,000 to be called up for compulsory service.

Combined with the record 160,000 called up in the spring, a total of 295,000 men are expected to enter military service this year.

This fall, draft notices in Moscow, the republic of Mari El and the Ryazan and Sakhalin regions are being issued only in electronic form.

These notices are considered delivered once they are posted online, at which point recipients are automatically barred from leaving Russia.

Men who fail to report for service face a wide range of penalties, including bans on registering as self-employed or as individual entrepreneurs, driving vehicles, obtaining passports, taking out loans or conducting property transactions.

They can also be fined between 10,000 and 30,000 rubles ($123-$370).

Read more about: Defense Ministry , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Yabloko Lawmakers Urge Military to Stop Deploying Conscripts in Russia’s Kursk Region

The Kremlin previously dismissed reports about conscripts being deployed on the battlefield as “absolute distortions of reality.”
2 Min read

50K Russian Soldiers Confirmed Killed in Ukraine – Independent Tally

The real number of Russian war casualties is likely much higher, the journalists said.
2 Min read

Russian Military Says Recruited 100K Contract Soldiers Since Start of 2024

Army officials said that many of the most recent recruits had been motivated to “avenge those killed” in the Crocus City Hall attack.
2 Min read

Russia Says 6K Foreign Fighters Killed in Ukraine

According to the Defense Ministry, 13,387 “foreign mercenaries” from dozens of countries have fought in Ukraine since February 2022.
1 Min read