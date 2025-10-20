Moscow Using Facial Recognition to Detain Men Challenging Military Conscription, Rights Group Says

Moscow police are using facial-recognition technology to detain men who have appealed their military conscription orders, the Civil Alliance of Russia rights group said.

According to Civil Alliance of Russia head Oleg Filatchev, a 19-year-old client who is contesting his draft was detained in the Moscow metro on Saturday and taken to a conscription center on Ugreshskaya Ulitsa, where around 20 other young men were reportedly being held under similar circumstances.

When a conscript challenges a draft decision in court, local enlistment offices flag his personal data in government databases as if he were a draft dodger, Filatchev said.

As a result, he can be automatically detained when caught on a surveillance cameras equipped with facial-recognition software.

Lawyers representing detainees have reportedly been denied access to their clients at the Ugreshskaya center, even when holding a notarized power of attorney.

Filatchev advised those appealing their conscription orders to avoid using the metro and, if detained, to refuse medical examinations unless served with a legally valid draft notice.

He also urged them to file complaints with the military prosecutor’s office.