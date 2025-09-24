Russian Regions Ration Gasoline as Drone Strikes Cripple Refineries

Gas stations across Russia have started rationing fuel sales as drone strikes on oil refineries by Ukraine deepen a supply crisis, the pro-Kremlin daily Izvestia reported Wednesday.

Stations in several regions are limiting drivers to 10-20 liters of gasoline per purchase or offering only diesel, Pavel Bazhenov, president of the Independent Fuel Union (NTS), told Izvestia.

"These measures should help chain owners weather the difficult period of shortages and avoid temporarily closing their gas stations, as happened previously with some small stations," Bazhenov said.

The restrictions are in place in central Russia, the Volga region, the south and the Far East, according to NTS.

Fuel retailers in the Moscow, Leningrad, Ryazan and Nizhny Novgorod regions confirmed to Izvestia that limits had been imposed.