Lab Tests Show Alexei Navalny Was Poisoned Before His Death, Widow Says

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of the late opposition activist Alexei Navalny, said Wednesday that two separate medical lab results show her husband was poisoned before his death at an Arctic penal colony last year.

Navalny, who rose to prominence for his sleek anti-corruption investigations and open opposition to President Vladimir Putin, died suddenly in February 2024. Russian authorities have declined to investigate the circumstances of his death, which deprived the opposition of its most charismatic figure and deepened rifts within his Anti-Corruption Foundation.

Navalnaya said in a video statement that her husband’s biological samples were obtained last February and later “securely smuggled abroad.”

She said laboratories in two different countries independently concluded that Navalny had been poisoned. Navalnaya did not identify the countries where the lab tests were conducted or the alleged poisonous substance said to have been involved in her husband’s death.

The Moscow Times could not independently verify her claims.