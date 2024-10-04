Investigators Collected Snow, Underwear and More From Scene of Navalny’s Death – Dossier Center

Russian investigators seized 75 items, including snow and underwear, from the scene of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s death, the investigative news outlet Dossier Center reported Friday, citing documents it said it had obtained.

Navalny died in an Arctic penal colony on Feb. 16 under murky circumstances, leading his allies to assert that he was murdered. His widow Yulia Navalnaya revealed this summer that investigators informed her there were no signs of foul play in his death.

The Insider, another independent investigative outlet, said last week it had obtained “hundreds” of documents suggesting that investigators had redacted the report they shared with Yulia Navalnaya. Navalny’s doctor suggested that this unredacted version described symptoms that may indicate poisoning.

The Insider’s report contained a one-page list of items collected from the scene of Navalny’s death, including “samples of vomit” for examination.

Dossier Center published additional pages of what it said was the list of collected items, which included 11 tubes containing snow from the prison yard where Navalny felt ill, his underwear and other clothes.