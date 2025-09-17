Makeshift Charlie Kirk and Iryna Zarutska Memorial Appears Outside U.S. Embassy in Moscow

Flowers, candles and portraits of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk and Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska appeared outside the U.S. Embassy in Moscow on Wednesday, state media reported.

Kirk, an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump who founded the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot dead while speaking at a university campus in Utah last week. Zarutska was stabbed to death on a North Carolina train in August, after which Trump called for her killer to receive the death penalty.

Beneath one of Kirk’s portraits in Moscow, a quote in Russian attributed to him read, “Crimea was always a part of Russia. It should never have been handed over. Russians who want to be a part of Russia live in Crimea.” It was not immediately clear when or if Kirk made the statement, though he had previously criticized American support for Ukraine.

Another photo described him as “Christian, Conservative, Human.”

The Telegram news channel Ostorozhno Novosti reported that it was unclear who placed the makeshift memorial outside the embassy.