U.S. Military Officers Visit Belarus to Observe Zapad-2025 Exercises

U.S. military officers visited Belarus to observe the Zapad-2025 joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises, the country’s defense ministry said Monday.

“We’ll show you whatever you’re interested in, whatever you want. You can go and see for yourself, talk to people,” Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin told the American officers at the Borisovsky training ground in the Minsk region.

Video released by the ministry showed two men in U.S. Air Force uniforms, both with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, shaking hands with Khrenin, with one thanking him in Russian. The officers were identified as American military attachés.

Reuters reported that the American officers declined to speak with reporters. U.S. officials did not immediately comment on the visit.