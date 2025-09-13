Magnitude 7.4 Quake Strikes off Russian Far East

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia’s Far East Kamchatka peninsula on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

However, there was no risk that the quake had triggered a tsunami, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC).

The USGS said the quake hit 111 kilometres (69 miles) east of the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the administrative centre of the Kamchatka region, at a depth of 39.5 kilometres.