Magnitude 7.4 Quake Strikes off Russian Far East

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia’s Far East Kamchatka peninsula on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
However, there was no risk that the quake had triggered a tsunami, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC).
The USGS said the quake hit 111 kilometres (69 miles) east of the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the administrative centre of the Kamchatka region, at a depth of 39.5 kilometres.
While the survey initially reported that the earthquake was a magnitude 7.5, it was later downgraded.
The PTWC initially warned that “hazardous” waves of up to one metre (3.3 feet) were possible along some nearby Russian coasts.
The centre later said that the threat of a tsunami had passed.
In July, one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded struck off the Kamchatka peninsula, triggering tsunamis up to four metres high across the Pacific and sparking evacuations from Hawaii to Japan.
The magnitude 8.8 quake was the largest since 2011, when a magnitude 9.1 tremor off the coast of Japan caused a tsunami that killed more than 15,000 people.
July's quake prompted authorities in Japan to order almost two million people to head to higher ground.
